U.S. Marine Corps Col. Samuel L. Meyer left, the commanding officer of the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, speaks with Marines and sailors during 13th MEU Loading Exercise visit on May 12, 2022. The purpose of this exercise is to provide information of the supportability of ACVs aboard a LPD-Class ship throughout a six-month deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Quince D. Bisard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2022 Date Posted: 05.12.2022 19:12 Photo ID: 7193778 VIRIN: 220512-M-QB125-1026 Resolution: 5397x3598 Size: 1.15 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 13th MEU conducts Loading Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Quince Bisard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.