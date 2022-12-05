U.S. Marines and sailors walk up the well deck of USS Portland (LPD-27) during 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit Loading Exercise on May 12, 2022. The purpose of this exercise is to provide information of the supportability of ACVs aboard a LPD-Class ship throughout a six-month deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Quince D. Bisard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2022 Date Posted: 05.12.2022 19:12 Photo ID: 7193781 VIRIN: 220512-M-QB125-1057 Resolution: 4841x3227 Size: 974.63 KB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 13th MEU conducts Loading Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Quince Bisard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.