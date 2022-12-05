Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    13th MEU conducts Loading Exercise [Image 5 of 9]

    13th MEU conducts Loading Exercise

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Quince Bisard 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines and sailors walk up the well deck of USS Portland (LPD-27) during 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit Loading Exercise on May 12, 2022. The purpose of this exercise is to provide information of the supportability of ACVs aboard a LPD-Class ship throughout a six-month deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Quince D. Bisard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 19:12
    Photo ID: 7193781
    VIRIN: 220512-M-QB125-1057
    Resolution: 4841x3227
    Size: 974.63 KB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 13th MEU conducts Loading Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Quince Bisard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    13th MEU conducts Loading Exercise
    13th MEU conducts Loading Exercise
    13th MEU conducts Loading Exercise
    13th MEU conducts Loading Exercise
    13th MEU conducts Loading Exercise
    13th MEU conducts Loading Exercise
    13th MEU conducts Loading Exercise
    13th MEU conducts Loading Exercise
    13th MEU conducts Loading Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Marines
    13th MEU
    BLT 2/4
    USS Portland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT