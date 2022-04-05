Hawaii National Guard CERFP Exercise 2022

Hawaii Army National Guard’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological/Nuclear and Explosive Enhanced Response (CBRNE) Force Package (CERFP) Emergency Medical Triage and Sustainment Team (MED Team) process a simulated casualty though a decontamination zone during an evaluation exercise at Kalaeloa, Hawaii, May 5, 2022. The MED Team provides a modular "All Hazards" capability in support of the incident commander and CBRNE response mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

