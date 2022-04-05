Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii National Guard CERFP Exercise 2022 [Image 3 of 9]

    Hawaii National Guard CERFP Exercise 2022

    KAPOLEI, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Lianne Hirano 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Hawaii Army National Guard’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological/Nuclear and Explosive Enhanced Response (CBRNE) Force Package (CERFP) Emergency Medical Triage and Sustainment Team (MED Team) process a simulated casualty through a decontamination zone during an evaluation exercise at Kalaeloa, Hawaii, May 5, 2022. On order, Hawaii National Guard CERFP responds to CBRNE incidents in the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Region IX within six hours of formal alert in order to assist local, state and federal agencies in conducting consequence management by providing capabilities to conduct casualty decontamination, medical triage and treatment, casualty search and extraction and fatality search and recovery in order to save lives and mitigate human suffering. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 17:43
    Photo ID: 7193660
    VIRIN: 220504-Z-UF566-1102
    Resolution: 5628x3752
    Size: 10.44 MB
    Location: KAPOLEI, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

