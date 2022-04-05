Hawaii National Guard CERFP Exercise 2022

Hawaii Army National Guard’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological/Nuclear and Explosive Enhanced Response (CBRNE) Force Package (CERFP) Emergency Medical Triage and Sustainment Team (MED Team) process a simulated casualty through a decontamination zone during an evaluation exercise at Kalaeloa, Hawaii, May 5, 2022. On order, Hawaii National Guard CERFP responds to CBRNE incidents in the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Region IX within six hours of formal alert in order to assist local, state and federal agencies in conducting consequence management by providing capabilities to conduct casualty decontamination, medical triage and treatment, casualty search and extraction and fatality search and recovery in order to save lives and mitigate human suffering. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

