Hawaii National Guard CERFP Exercise 2022

Hawaii Army National Guard’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological/Nuclear, and Explosive Enhanced Response (CBRNE) Force Package (CERFP) Search and Extraction Team search for simulated casualties during an evaluation exercise at Kalaeloa, Hawaii, May 5, 2022. On order, Hawaii National Guard CERFP responds to CBRNE incidents in the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Region IX within six hours of formal alert in order to assist local, state and federal agencies in conducting consequence management by providing capabilities to conduct casualty decontamination, medical triage and treatment, casualty search and extraction and fatality search and recovery in order to save lives and mitigate human suffering. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

