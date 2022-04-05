Hawaii Army National Guard’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological/Nuclear and Explosive Enhanced Response (CBRNE) Force Package (CERFP) Emergency Medical Triage and Sustainment Team (MED Team) transport a simulated casualty into the decontamination zone during an evaluation exercise at Kalaeloa, Hawaii, May 5, 2022. The MED Team provides a modular "All Hazards" capability in support of the incident commander and CBRNE response mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)
05.04.2022
05.12.2022
|7193665
|220504-Z-UF566-1172
|6346x4231
|12.09 MB
KAPOLEI, HI, US
|1
|0
This work, Hawaii National Guard CERFP Exercise 2022 [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Lianne Hirano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
