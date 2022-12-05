Military working dog Eby/ X021 is saluted for the final time as a MWD, May 12, 2022, on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming. MWDs give the majority of their life to service and are rewarded at the end of their careers by getting adopted to a forever home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Post)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2022 Date Posted: 05.12.2022 16:05 Photo ID: 7193406 VIRIN: 220512-F-SE585-1115 Resolution: 4847x3231 Size: 1.77 MB Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Good girl retires [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.