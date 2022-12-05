Military working dog Eby/ X021 is presented with the Air Force Commendation Medal, May 12, 2022, on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming. During MWD Ebys service, she assisted the United States Secret Service with explosive detection sweeps for the President, Vice President and the First Lady of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Post)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2022 Date Posted: 05.12.2022 16:05 Photo ID: 7193405 VIRIN: 220512-F-SE585-1083 Resolution: 5601x3734 Size: 2.45 MB Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Good girl retires [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.