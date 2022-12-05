Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Good girl retires [Image 1 of 5]

    Good girl retires

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Airman Sarah Post 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Military working dog Eby/ X021 prepares for her retirement ceremony with lots of petting and love from her handler, May 12, 2022, on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming. MWD Eby served as an outstanding MWD and was trusted with great responsibility throughout her career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Post)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 16:05
    Photo ID: 7193402
    VIRIN: 220512-F-SE585-1012
    Resolution: 5586x3724
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US
    This work, Good girl retires [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MWD
    Military Working Dog
    AFGSC
    90th MW
    Mighty Ninety
    90 SFS

