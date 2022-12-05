Military working dog Eby/ X021 prepares for her retirement ceremony with lots of petting and love from her handler, May 12, 2022, on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming. MWD Eby served as an outstanding MWD and was trusted with great responsibility throughout her career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Post)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2022 Date Posted: 05.12.2022 16:05 Photo ID: 7193402 VIRIN: 220512-F-SE585-1012 Resolution: 5586x3724 Size: 2.58 MB Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Good girl retires [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.