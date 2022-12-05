Good girl retires

Military working dog Eby/ X021 gets pet by his handler before retiring from duty, May 12, 2022, on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming. MWD Eby has been with the 90th Security Forces Squadron since 2015 and has provided safety and security for the base and community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Post)

