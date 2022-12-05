Military working dog Eby/ X021 is saluted while her handler is given a folded American flag for her service, May 12, 2022, on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming. MWD Eby has served since 2013 when she began training at Lackland Air Force base, Texas, and ended her career with the 90th Security Force Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Post)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2022 Date Posted: 05.12.2022 16:05 Photo ID: 7193403 VIRIN: 220512-F-SE585-1113 Resolution: 5605x3737 Size: 2.54 MB Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Good girl retires [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.