Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers compete for title of Best Warrior

Spc. Austin Morton, a military police Soldier from Company A, 49th Missile Defense Battalion, runs alongside Sgt. 1st Class Melissa Ferguson assigned to 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment to his next obstacle during the Best Warrior Competition held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska May 11. The six-day competition tests Soldiers’ mental and physical agility and toughness through a series of events that measure technical and tactical proficiency.

(Alaska National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega)

