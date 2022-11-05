Spc. Austin Morton, a military police Soldier from Company A, 49th Missile Defense Battalion, runs alongside Sgt. 1st Class Melissa Ferguson assigned to 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment to his next obstacle during the Best Warrior Competition held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska May 11. The six-day competition tests Soldiers’ mental and physical agility and toughness through a series of events that measure technical and tactical proficiency.
(Alaska National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 12:31
|Photo ID:
|7192649
|VIRIN:
|220511-Z-XC677-1005
|Resolution:
|3342x2228
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers compete for title of Best Warrior [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Kathryn Mazos-Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT