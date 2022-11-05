Sgt. Ricardo Morales, a military police Soldier assigned to Company A, 49th Missile Defense Battalion finishes the obstacle course with a low crawl under barbed wire during the Best Warrior Competition held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska May 11. Competitors are evaluated on their individual abilities to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focused events, which test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and heavy fatigue.



(Alaska National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Date Posted: 05.12.2022 12:31 Photo ID: 7192643 VIRIN: 220511-Z-XC677-1001 Resolution: 3648x2432 Size: 1.75 MB Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers compete for title of Best Warrior [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Kathryn Mazos-Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.