Alaska Army Guard Aviation Unit earns Coveted Governor's Trophy for first time

Spc. Eric Alvira-Ramos, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 49th Missile Defense Battalion, carefully navigates a balance obstacle during the Best Warrior Competition held at Joint Base Elemndorf-Richardson, Alaska May 11. The six-day competition tests Soldiers’ mental and physical agility and toughness through a series of events that measure technical and tactical proficiency.



(Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega)

Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Date Posted: 05.12.2022 Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US