Spc. Eric Alvira-Ramos, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 49th Missile Defense Battalion, carefully navigates a balance obstacle during the Best Warrior Competition held at Joint Base Elemndorf-Richardson, Alaska May 11. The six-day competition tests Soldiers’ mental and physical agility and toughness through a series of events that measure technical and tactical proficiency.
(Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 12:31
|Photo ID:
|7192647
|VIRIN:
|220511-Z-XC677-1004
|Resolution:
|2432x3648
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska Army Guard Aviation Unit earns Coveted Governor's Trophy for first time [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Kathryn Mazos-Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT