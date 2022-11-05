Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers compete for title of Best Warrior

Spc. Mark Adair, a horizontal construction engineer with 207th Engineer Utilities Detachment, takes a brief rest while waiting his turn for the rope ladder obstacle during the Best Warrior Competition held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska May 11. The six-day competition tests Soldiers’ mental and physical agility and toughness through a series of events that measure technical and tactical proficiency.



(Alaska National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega)

