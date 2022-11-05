Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers compete for title of Best Warrior [Image 2 of 5]

    Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers compete for title of Best Warrior

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kathryn Mazos-Vega 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Sgt. Jeseb Mogen, a military police Soldier with Company A, 49th Missile Defense Battalion, climbs a rope ladder during the obstacle course part of the Best Warrior Competition held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska May 11. The six-day competition tests Soldiers’ mental and physical agility and toughness through a series of events that measure technical and tactical proficiency.

    (Alaska National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers compete for title of Best Warrior [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Kathryn Mazos-Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

