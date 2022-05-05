A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 33rd Fighter Wing flies with a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 128th Air Refueling Wing during Nomad Lightning, May 5, 2022. During the large force employment exercise, 33rd FW pilots participated in aerial refuelings with the support of KC-135s from the Wisconsin Air National Guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Karissa Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 10:08
|Photo ID:
|7192172
|VIRIN:
|220504-F-TT585-1053
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|604.7 KB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Aerial Refueling: Nomad Lightning [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Colleen Coulthard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
