    Aerial Refueling: Nomad Lightning [Image 4 of 4]

    Aerial Refueling: Nomad Lightning

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Airman Colleen Coulthard 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 33rd Fighter Wing flies with a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 128th Air Refueling Wing during Nomad Lightning, May 5, 2022. During the large force employment exercise, 33rd FW pilots participated in aerial refuelings with the support of KC-135s from the Wisconsin Air National Guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Karissa Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 10:08
    Photo ID: 7192172
    VIRIN: 220504-F-TT585-1053
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 604.7 KB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerial Refueling: Nomad Lightning [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Colleen Coulthard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

