U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zackery Verburg, 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, prepares a B1 maintenance platform during pre-deployment readiness training May 4, 2022, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. These preparations were in conjunction with Nomad Lightning, a week-long large force employment exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colleen Coulthard)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 10:09
|Photo ID:
|7192168
|VIRIN:
|220502-F-TT585-1130
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AGE Packout: Nomad Lightning [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Colleen Coulthard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
