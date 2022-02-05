Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AGE Packout: Nomad Lightning [Image 1 of 4]

    AGE Packout: Nomad Lightning

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Photo by Airman Colleen Coulthard 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zackery Verburg, 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, prepares a B1 maintenance platform during pre-deployment readiness training May 4, 2022, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. These preparations were in conjunction with Nomad Lightning, a week-long large force employment exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colleen Coulthard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 10:09
    Photo ID: 7192168
    VIRIN: 220502-F-TT585-1130
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AGE Packout: Nomad Lightning [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Colleen Coulthard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AGE Packout: Nomad Lightning
    Hot Pit Refueling: Nomad Lightning
    Simulators: Nomad Lightning
    Aerial Refueling: Nomad Lightning

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    33
    AGE
    FW
    FighterWing
    33rd Fighter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT