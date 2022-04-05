Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Simulators: Nomad Lightning [Image 3 of 4]

    Simulators: Nomad Lightning

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Photo by Airman Colleen Coulthard 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Thomas Kendrick, 58th Aircraft Maintenance Unit assistant dedicated crew chief, and Major Robert Poe, 33rd Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment commander, toggle aircraft control stick during a simulated flight May 4, 2022 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. These F-35 simulator instruction classes were a wing-wide education effort employed during the 33rd Fighter Wing’s Nomad Lightning exercise. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Colleen Coulthard)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 10:09
    Photo ID: 7192171
    VIRIN: 220504-F-TT585-1052
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    This work, Simulators: Nomad Lightning [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Colleen Coulthard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AGE Packout: Nomad Lightning
    Hot Pit Refueling: Nomad Lightning
    Simulators: Nomad Lightning
    Aerial Refueling: Nomad Lightning

    33
    FW
    FighterWing
    33rd Fighter
    Nomad Lightning

