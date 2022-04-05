Simulators: Nomad Lightning

U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Thomas Kendrick, 58th Aircraft Maintenance Unit assistant dedicated crew chief, and Major Robert Poe, 33rd Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment commander, toggle aircraft control stick during a simulated flight May 4, 2022 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. These F-35 simulator instruction classes were a wing-wide education effort employed during the 33rd Fighter Wing’s Nomad Lightning exercise. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Colleen Coulthard)

