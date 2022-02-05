Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nomad Lightning

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Story by Airman Leandra Garcia 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    This week starts Nomad Lightning, a five-day large force employment exercise hosted by the 33rd Fighter Wing, May 2-6, 2022, at Eglin Air Force Base and Tyndall AFB, Florida.

    The goal of this operational readiness exercise is to provide our Airmen with the information needed to comprehend the current threat and focus on lethality, readiness, and winning tactics.

    “We are executing Nomad Lightning to help connect our Airmen to the mission and ensure they are combat-credible when they enter the operational Air Force,” said Col. Jack R. Arthaud, 33rd FW commander.

    For more information about Nomad Lightning, contact Public Affairs at 33fw.pa.publicaffairs@us.af.mil or (850) 883-5515.

    Nomads
    Exercise
    operational readiness exercise
    33rd Fighter Wing
    large force exercise

