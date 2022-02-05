This week starts Nomad Lightning, a five-day large force employment exercise hosted by the 33rd Fighter Wing, May 2-6, 2022, at Eglin Air Force Base and Tyndall AFB, Florida.



The goal of this operational readiness exercise is to provide our Airmen with the information needed to comprehend the current threat and focus on lethality, readiness, and winning tactics.



“We are executing Nomad Lightning to help connect our Airmen to the mission and ensure they are combat-credible when they enter the operational Air Force,” said Col. Jack R. Arthaud, 33rd FW commander.



For more information about Nomad Lightning, contact Public Affairs at 33fw.pa.publicaffairs@us.af.mil or (850) 883-5515.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2022 Date Posted: 05.02.2022 16:44 Story ID: 419778 Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nomad Lightning, by Amn Leandra Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.