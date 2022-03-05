Hot Pit Refueling: Nomad Lightning

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Raymund Concepcion, 60th Aircraft Maintenance Unit dedicated crew chief, launches a jet onto the flightline after a hot pit refueling on May 3, 2022, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. These refuelings happened in conjunction with Nomad Lightning, a week-long large force employment exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colleen Coulthard)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 10:09
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
