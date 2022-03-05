Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hot Pit Refueling: Nomad Lightning [Image 2 of 4]

    Hot Pit Refueling: Nomad Lightning

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Photo by Airman Colleen Coulthard 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Raymund Concepcion, 60th Aircraft Maintenance Unit dedicated crew chief, launches a jet onto the flightline after a hot pit refueling on May 3, 2022, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. These refuelings happened in conjunction with Nomad Lightning, a week-long large force employment exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colleen Coulthard)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
