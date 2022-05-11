220511-N-AS200-5614 POINT MUGU, Calif. (May 11, 2022) - Cmdr. Jason Saglimbene, commanding officer Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Three Zero (VX-30), left, poses with family members at the conclusion of his final flight before retirement, onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC)May 11. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.05.2022 Date Posted: 05.11.2022 20:11 Photo ID: 7191184 VIRIN: 220511-N-AS200-5614 Resolution: 3648x2432 Size: 6.46 MB Location: POINT MUGU, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Final Flight of Cmdr. Jason Saglimbene [Image 11 of 11], by ENS Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.