    Last Flight of Cmdr. Jason Saglimbene [Image 1 of 11]

    Last Flight of Cmdr. Jason Saglimbene

    POINT MUGU, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2022

    Photo by Ensign Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    220511-N-AS200-5601 POINT MUGU, Calif. (May 11, 2022) - A P-3 Orion maritime patrol aircraft assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Three Zero (VX-30) conducts routine landing onboard Naval Base Ventura County, May 11. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 20:10
    Photo ID: 7191165
    VIRIN: 220511-N-AS200-5601
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 4.66 MB
    Location: POINT MUGU, CA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Last Flight of Cmdr. Jason Saglimbene [Image 11 of 11], by ENS Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Point Mugu
    US Navy
    Fly Navy
    VX-30
    NR-NPASE-W

