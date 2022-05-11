Last Flight of Cmdr. Jason Saglimbene

220511-N-AS200-5601 POINT MUGU, Calif. (May 11, 2022) - A P-3 Orion maritime patrol aircraft assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Three Zero (VX-30) conducts routine landing onboard Naval Base Ventura County, May 11. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)
|11.05.2022
|05.11.2022 20:10
|7191165
|220511-N-AS200-5601
|3648x2432
|4.66 MB
|Location:
|POINT MUGU, CA, US
|6
|1
