Last Flight of Cmdr. Jason Saglimbene

220511-N-AS200-5601 POINT MUGU, Calif. (May 11, 2022) - A P-3 Orion maritime patrol aircraft assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Three Zero (VX-30) conducts routine landing onboard Naval Base Ventura County, May 11. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

