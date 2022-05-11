Final Flight of Cmdr. Jason Saglimbene

220511-N-AS200-5612 POINT MUGU, Calif. (May 11, 2022) - Cmdr. Jason Saglimbene, commanding officer Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Three Zero (VX-30) receives a water salute from his officers, a time-honored tradition for Navy pilots conducting their final flight before retirement, onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC)May 11. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 20:11
|Photo ID:
|7191179
|VIRIN:
|220511-N-AS200-5612
|Resolution:
|3569x2379
|Size:
|5.7 MB
|Location:
|POINT MUGU, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
