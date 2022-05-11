Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Final Flight of Cmdr. Jason Saglimbene [Image 9 of 11]

    Final Flight of Cmdr. Jason Saglimbene

    POINT MUGU, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2022

    Photo by Ensign Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    220511-N-AS200-5612 POINT MUGU, Calif. (May 11, 2022) - Cmdr. Jason Saglimbene, commanding officer Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Three Zero (VX-30) receives a water salute from his officers, a time-honored tradition for Navy pilots conducting their final flight before retirement, onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC)May 11. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 20:11
    Photo ID: 7191179
    VIRIN: 220511-N-AS200-5612
    Resolution: 3569x2379
    Size: 5.7 MB
    Location: POINT MUGU, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Final Flight of Cmdr. Jason Saglimbene [Image 11 of 11], by ENS Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Point Mugu
    US Navy
    Fly Navy
    VX-30
    NR-NPASE-W

