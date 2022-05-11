220511-N-AS200-5607 POINT MUGU, Calif. (May 11, 2022) - Cmdr. Jason Saglimbene, commanding officer Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Three Zero (VX-30) completes his final flight onboard Naval Base Ventura County, May 11. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 20:11
|Photo ID:
|7191169
|VIRIN:
|220511-N-AS200-5607
|Resolution:
|3351x2394
|Size:
|4.37 MB
|Location:
|POINT MUGU, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Final Flight of Cmdr. Jason Saglimbene [Image 11 of 11], by ENS Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT