Final Flight of Cmdr. Jason Saglimbene

220511-N-AS200-5613 POINT MUGU, Calif. (May 11, 2022) - Rear Adm. Peter A. Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, left, congratulates Cmdr. Jason Saglimbene, commanding officer Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Three Zero (VX-30) for conducting his last flight before retirement onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC)May 11. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

