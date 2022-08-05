CH-47 Chinook evacuates trapped during Guardian Response 22

Cpl. Bradley Patterson, a CH-47 Chinook helicopter crew member assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, Hunter Army Airfield, Ga., snaps his flight helmet face shied in place before the helicopter took off from the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind. On May 8, 2022. Patterson and the rest of the crew evacuated about 15 role players after a simulated nuclear bomb detonated near their homes. The scenario is part of a homeland emergency exercise named Guardian Response 22. The exercise sharpens the skills, boost capabilities and improve mission readiness of U.S. Army units assigned to the Department of Defense’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Response Enterprise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

