CH-47 Chinook evacuates trapped during Guardian Response 22

Maj. Matthew Esposito, a crew chief assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, Hunter Army Airfield, Ga., talks to a disaster response coordinator before evacuating roughly 15 Guardian Response 22 role players from Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind., on May 8, 2022. Guardian Response 22 is an annual exercise designed to sharpen the skills, boost capabilities and improve mission readiness of U.S. Army units assigned to the Department of Defense’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Response Enterprise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

