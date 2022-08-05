CH-47 Chinook evacuates trapped during Guardian Response 22

Spc. Heath Dwight, flight crew assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, Hunter Army Airfield, Ga., communicates with a deaf role player with a pad of paper and pen after evacuating him and roughly 15 others from the site of a simulated nuclear explosion May 8, 2022. The role players are part of a mock scenario held at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind. The exercise is named Guardian Response and is hosted annual to sharpen the skills, boost capabilities and improve mission readiness of U.S. Army units assigned to the Department of Defense’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Response Enterprise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

