Spc. Heath Dwight, flight crew assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, Hunter Army Airfield, Ga., looks out of the side door of a CH-47 Chinook as it nears its landing zone May 8, 2022. The helicopter evacuated about 15 exercise Guardian Response 22 role players to a safe zone after a simulated nuclear bomb was detonated near their homes. Guardian Response 22 is an annual homeland emergency exercise designed to sharpen the skills, boost capabilities and improve mission readiness of U.S. Army units assigned to the Department of Defense’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Response Enterprise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2022 Date Posted: 05.10.2022 13:39 Photo ID: 7187099 VIRIN: 220508-A-SO154-013 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 14.05 MB Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US Hometown: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CH-47 Chinook evacuates trapped during Guardian Response 22 [Image 5 of 5], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.