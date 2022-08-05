Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CH-47 Chinook evacuates trapped during Guardian Response 22 [Image 4 of 5]

    CH-47 Chinook evacuates trapped during Guardian Response 22

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2022

    Photo by Alexandra Shea 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Heath Dwight, flight crew assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, Hunter Army Airfield, Ga., looks out of the side door of a CH-47 Chinook as it nears its landing zone May 8, 2022. The helicopter evacuated about 15 exercise Guardian Response 22 role players to a safe zone after a simulated nuclear bomb was detonated near their homes. Guardian Response 22 is an annual homeland emergency exercise designed to sharpen the skills, boost capabilities and improve mission readiness of U.S. Army units assigned to the Department of Defense’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Response Enterprise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 13:39
    Photo ID: 7187099
    VIRIN: 220508-A-SO154-013
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 14.05 MB
    Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US 
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    Hometown: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
    This work, CH-47 Chinook evacuates trapped during Guardian Response 22 [Image 5 of 5], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2nd Battalion
    Muscatatuck Urban Training Center
    Hunter Army Airfield
    U.S. Army North
    3rd General Support Aviation Battalion
    Guardian Response 22

