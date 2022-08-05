CH-47 Chinook evacuates trapped during Guardian Response 22

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jacob Rebecca, a CH-47 Chinook helicopter pilot assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, Hunter Army Airfield, Ga., looks to see if all the exercise Guardian Response 22 role players have been loaded before taking off from the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind. On May 8, 2022. The role players represented American citizens displaced from their homes after a simulated nuclear bomb was detonated near their homes. The scenario is part of exercise Guardian Response 22 which is designed to sharpen the skills, boost capabilities and improve mission readiness of U.S. Army units assigned to the Department of Defense’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Response Enterprise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

Date Taken: 05.08.2022
Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US