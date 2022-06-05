Eighteenth Air Force leadership engages with MacDill Airmen

Chief Master Sgt. Chad T. Bickley, 18th Air Force command chief, coins U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jeffery Parks, 6th Communications Squadron radio and frequencies technician, during a tour at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida,, May 6, 2022. Eighteenth Air Force leadership visited the base to experience how MacDill’s multi-capable Airmen support rapid global mobility at the 6th Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2022 Date Posted: 05.10.2022 Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US