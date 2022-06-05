U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Kenneth T. Bibb Jr., 18th Air Force commander, speaks to Airmen during his visit to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 6, 2022. Eighteenth Air Force leadership visited the base to experience how MacDill’s multi-capable Airmen support rapid global mobility at the 6th Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2022 Date Posted: 05.10.2022 09:23 Photo ID: 7186475 VIRIN: 220506-F-BQ566-1169 Resolution: 4722x3480 Size: 10.17 MB Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eighteenth Air Force leadership engage with MacDill Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.