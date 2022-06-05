Eighteenth Air Force leadership engage with MacDill Airmen

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gabriel Lewison, 6th Communications Squadron radio and frequencies technician, briefs U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Kenneth T. Bibb Jr., 18th Air Force commander, during his visit to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 6, 2022. Eighteenth Air Force leadership visited the base to experience how MacDill’s multi-capable Airmen support rapid global mobility at the 6th Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

Date Taken: 05.06.2022 Date Posted: 05.10.2022