    Eighteenth Air Force leadership engage with MacDill Airmen [Image 4 of 5]

    Eighteenth Air Force leadership engage with MacDill Airmen

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gabriel Lewison, 6th Communications Squadron radio and frequencies technician, briefs U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Kenneth T. Bibb Jr., 18th Air Force commander, during his visit to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 6, 2022. Eighteenth Air Force leadership visited the base to experience how MacDill’s multi-capable Airmen support rapid global mobility at the 6th Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    This work, Eighteenth Air Force leadership engage with MacDill Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    18th Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    6th Air Refueling Wing

