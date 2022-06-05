Chief Master Sgt. Chad T. Bickley, 18th Air Force command chief, engages with Airmen during a tour at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 6, 2022. Eighteenth Air Force leadership visited the base to experience how MacDill’s multi-capable Airmen support rapid global mobility at the 6th Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 09:23
|Photo ID:
|7186477
|VIRIN:
|220506-F-BQ566-1112
|Resolution:
|5772x3891
|Size:
|9.75 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eighteenth Air Force leadership engage with MacDill Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
