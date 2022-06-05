Eighteenth Air Force leadership engage with MacDill Airmen

Chief Master Sgt. Chad W. Bickley, 18th Air Force command chief, watches Airmen don their gas masks during a tour at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 6, 2022. Eighteenth Air Force leadership visited the base to experience how MacDill’s multi-capable Airmen support rapid global mobility at the 6th Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

