    Maintenance never stops! [Image 6 of 6]

    Maintenance never stops!

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Eaddy 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    Pvt. Jakob Lublin, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with E Forward Support Company, 21st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), checks his manual to repair a military vehicle during the Division Training Density on Fort Knox, KY, May 7, 2022.

    The purpose of this training is to execute a decentralized division training density from dispersed field environments in order to enhance readiness, while stressing communications and sustainment systems across extended distances. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Eaddy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2022
    Date Posted: 05.08.2022 18:45
    Photo ID: 7181149
    VIRIN: 220507-A-ZY466-750
    Resolution: 1365x2048
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, TN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintenance never stops! [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Michael Eaddy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    3rd Brigade Combat Team
    Rakkasan
    Lethal Eagle
    OLEII

