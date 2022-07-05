Cpl. Nickoles Gilbert, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with E Forward Support Company, 21st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conducts repairs on a military vehicle during the Division Training Density on Fort Knox, KY, May 7, 2022.
The purpose of this training is to execute a decentralized division training density from dispersed field environments in order to enhance readiness, while stressing communications and sustainment systems across extended distances. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Eaddy)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2022 18:44
|Photo ID:
|7181144
|VIRIN:
|220507-A-ZY466-547
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, TN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maintenance never stops! [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Michael Eaddy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
