Maintenance never stops!

Soldiers with E Forward Support Company, 21st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) work together to repair a military vehicle during the Division Training Density on Fort Knox, KY, May 7, 2022.



The purpose of this training is to execute a decentralized division training density from dispersed field environments in order to enhance readiness, while stressing communications and sustainment systems across extended distances. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Eaddy)

Date Taken: 05.07.2022 Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US