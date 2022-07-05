Maintenance never stops!

Pfc. Camden Frazier, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with E Forward Support Company, 21st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), gets in a tight spot to repair a military vehicle during the Division Training Density on Fort Knox, KY, May 7, 2022.



The purpose of this training is to execute a decentralized division training density from dispersed field environments in order to enhance readiness, while stressing communications and sustainment systems across extended distances. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Eaddy)

