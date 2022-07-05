Air show attendees learn about the HH-60G Pave Hawk May 7, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The primary mission of the HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter is to conduct day or night personnel recovery operations into hostile environments to recover isolated personnel during war and was put on static display during the 2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

