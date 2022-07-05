An A-10C Thunderbolt II performs a flyover May 7, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The A-10 Demonstration Team showcases the unique combat capabilities of the A-10 and was one of the aerial performers during the 2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2022 Date Posted: 05.07.2022 21:05 Photo ID: 7180595 VIRIN: 220507-F-WJ136-1150 Resolution: 4789x3197 Size: 2.56 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.