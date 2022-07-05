An A-10C Thunderbolt II performs a flyover May 7, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The A-10 Demonstration Team showcases the unique combat capabilities of the A-10 and was one of the aerial performers during the 2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2022 21:05
|Photo ID:
|7180595
|VIRIN:
|220507-F-WJ136-1150
|Resolution:
|4789x3197
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT