An F-35A Lightning II performs during the 2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House May 7, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team demonstrates the U.S. Air Force’s newest fifth-generation fighter capabilities in air shows across the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2022 Date Posted: 05.07.2022 21:05 Photo ID: 7180596 VIRIN: 220507-F-WJ136-1288 Resolution: 4611x3074 Size: 2.63 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.