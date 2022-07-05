Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House [Image 2 of 7]

    2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    An F-35A Lightning II performs during the 2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House May 7, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team demonstrates the U.S. Air Force’s newest fifth-generation fighter capabilities in air shows across the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2022
    Date Posted: 05.07.2022 21:05
    Photo ID: 7180596
    VIRIN: 220507-F-WJ136-1288
    Resolution: 4611x3074
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-35
    Holloman AFB
    2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House

