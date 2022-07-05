Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House [Image 6 of 7]

    2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    An F-35A Lightning II from Langley Air Force Base, Virginia; an A-10C Thunderbolt II from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, New Mexico and a P-51 Mustang perform a flyover May 7, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The formation serves as a living memorial to the men and women who have served - or are currently serving - in the U.S. Air Force, and they proudly fly in support of recruiting and retention efforts. The flyover was one of the many performances during the 2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2022
    Date Posted: 05.07.2022 21:05
    Photo ID: 7180600
    VIRIN: 220507-F-WJ136-1364
    Resolution: 4664x3113
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    This work, 2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    A-10
    F-35
    Holloman AFB
    P-51
    2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House

