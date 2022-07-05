An F-35A Lightning II from Langley Air Force Base, Virginia; an A-10C Thunderbolt II from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, New Mexico and a P-51 Mustang perform a flyover May 7, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The formation serves as a living memorial to the men and women who have served - or are currently serving - in the U.S. Air Force, and they proudly fly in support of recruiting and retention efforts. The flyover was one of the many performances during the 2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

