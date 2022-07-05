2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House

An F-35A Lightning II from Langley Air Force Base, Virginia; an A-10C Thunderbolt II from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, New Mexico and a P-51 Mustang perform a flyover May 7, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The aircraft were a part of the Heritage flight which features modern fighter and attack aircraft flying alongside World War II, Korea and Vietnam-era planes in a dramatic display of our nation's air power history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

