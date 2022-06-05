220506-N-TO573-1001 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 6, 2022) Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) connect a fuel line to the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) during a replenishment-at-sea, May 6, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2022 09:22
|Photo ID:
|7180280
|VIRIN:
|220506-N-TO573-1001
|Resolution:
|4191x2789
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 15 of 15], by SN Charles Blaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
