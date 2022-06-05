220506-N-TO573-1128 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 6, 2022) Damage Controlman Fireman Nalani Garcia, from Las Vegas, scrapes corrosion from an aqueous film forming foam station with a wire brush aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), May 6, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2022 Date Posted: 05.07.2022 09:22 Photo ID: 7180283 VIRIN: 220506-N-TO573-1128 Resolution: 4774x3178 Size: 2.4 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 15 of 15], by SN Charles Blaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.