220506-N-CY569-1072 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 6, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Jahyell Buckner, from Chicago, uses a pallet jack to move supplies in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a replenishment-at-sea, May 6, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Robledo)

