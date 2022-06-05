220506-N-DN159-1014 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 6, 2022) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, delivers supplies to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) from the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) during a replenishment-at-sea, May 6, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Crayton Agnew)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2022 Date Posted: 05.07.2022 09:22 Photo ID: 7180275 VIRIN: 220506-N-DN159-1014 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.19 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Crayton Agnew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.